Navi Mumbai Gas Cylinder Blast: 3 Of Family Killed, 1 Injured in Ulwe Shop Fire

In a tragic incident in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, a woman and her two children lost their lives, and one person sustained injuries after a powerful fire engulfed a general store and adjoining residence on Wednesday evening. The blaze was triggered by an explosion involving three gas cylinders. The injured, identified as Ramesh, who owned the shop, is currently receiving medical care at Apollo Hospital. Preliminary findings by police indicate that the fire started in the Kirana store, where two small 5 kg and one 12 kg gas cylinders had exploded, leading to the deadly blaze that claimed the lives of Ramesh’s wife, Manju, and their two children.

Ramesh, originally from Rajasthan, had been residing in Navi Mumbai with his family. "We were alerted around 8 PM on October 30 about a fire incident at a shop and residence," reported the Additional Commissioner of Police, adding that officials immediately reached the scene to assess the situation.

Chief Fire Officer Vijay Rane noted that two fire tenders were used to extinguish the flames and confirmed that Ramesh had been rushed to the hospital by local residents. Rane further mentioned that while initial assessments suggest the fire resulted from the cylinder explosions, a detailed investigation is underway to confirm the cause.