Navi Mumbai: Golden Jackal Sightings Surge in Kharghar, Raising Wildlife Concerns

Environmentalists and animal lovers have raised concerns over the increasing number of golden jackals entering the Kharghar node, which poses risks of these animals mingling with stray dogs. The destruction of the golden jackals' habitat—the mangroves and wetlands—appears to be the primary reason for them straying into the township in search of food, said activist Jyoti Nadkarni, convenor of the Kharghar Wetlands and Hills Forum.

“It is high time urban planners realized the importance of wildlife and maintaining an ecological balance,” Nadkarni emphasized.

B.N. Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation, urged the forest department to take immediate action. “The forest department must assert control and take over the mangroves from CIDCO to conserve them in line with the Bombay High Court’s order dated September 17, 2018,” he stated. He pointed out that the forest department struggles to monitor mangrove destruction as it currently lacks jurisdiction over CIDCO-controlled land. Kumar also highlighted the prolonged delay in implementing a CCTV camera network to protect the mangroves and appealed to the new state government, led by Devendra Fadnavis, to prioritize this initiative.

Animal lover Seema Tonk noted a significant increase in golden jackal sightings, particularly in Sector 16. “Previously, spotting a jackal was rare, but now they appear almost nightly,” she said. Jackals have also been observed near the Pandavkada Hills behind the Kharghar Gurdwara and even near Bharati Vidyapeeth, according to Kumar, who described the trend as alarming.

Nadkarni warned of potential dangers, such as jackals coming into contact with stray dogs and contracting rabies. She also expressed concerns about the challenges posed by jackal-dog crossbreeds.

Beyond jackals, the mangroves and wetlands serve as habitats for a wide array of wildlife, including exotic birds, bees, monkeys, bats, and crocodiles, noted the NatConnect Foundation.