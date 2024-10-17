Navi Mumbai Hit-and-Run: 22-Year-Old Killed in Vashi as Truck Driver Hits Scooter Near Kopri Signal

The APMC police arrested a truck driver after a 22-year-old scooter rider died in an accident on Wednesday morning near the Kopri Signal on Palm Beach Road. The driver fled the scene after hitting the scooter and later parked the truck at the Onion-Potato Market in Vashi.

The arrested driver was identified as Baldev Ramdev Singh, a native of Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Sachin Vilash Gawde, a police constable attached to the APMC police station, responded to the scene of the accident near Casa Capitol shop, opposite Kopri Signal, around 3 a.m. on October 16, after receiving a call from police control. Gawde, who is also the complainant in the case, reported that the victim was severely injured in the accident.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Gupta, 22, a resident of Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, was riding his scooter toward Vashi when the truck struck him from behind. Gupta was caught under the truck's rear wheel, suffering critical injuries. He was rushed to the General Hospital in Vashi, where he was declared brought dead.

According to the police, an auto rickshaw driver witnessed the incident and chased the truck, which was later found at the Onion-Potato Market. The police then took the driver into custody, and he admitted to hitting the scooter.

A case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.