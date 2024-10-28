Navi Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Woman Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle on Airoli-Mulund Road; Case Registered

Rabale police have filed a case of negligence causing death against an unidentified motorist after a 45-year-old woman succumbed to injuries from a road accident on Sunday morning on Airoli-Mulund Road.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. when an unknown vehicle struck the woman and fled the scene. The impact caused severe injuries to both her legs, and she passed away during treatment.

“The driver hit the woman recklessly, resulting in serious injuries to her legs. He then fled without offering assistance or seeking medical help, which ultimately led to her death,” stated an official from Rabale police station.

A complaint has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 281 and 106 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134 and 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. “We are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle involved,” added the official, noting that efforts are also underway to establish the woman’s identity. She was reportedly wearing a house dress at the time of the incident.