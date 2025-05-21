Navi Mumbai Horror: Man Arrested for Plotting Wife’s Murder with Two Others

Navi Mumbai: In a chilling turn of events, Navi Mumbai Police have solved the murder of 27-year-old Alvina Kishor Singh, who was found brutally killed on the night of May 18 in the Ulwe area. Police have revealed that her husband, Kishor Singh Rajput, orchestrated the murder by hiring contract killers for a sum of ₹6 lakh.

The crime, initially reported as an attack by an unknown assailant, took a dramatic twist after a parallel investigation by the Crime Branch, Unit 2, Panvel, uncovered key evidence pointing to a well-planned conspiracy.

Senior police officials treated the case with utmost urgency. A team led by DCP Prashant Mohite combined skilled interrogation techniques with technical analysis to unearth the truth. “At the crime scene, there were no leads regarding the suspects, and no eyewitnesses were available. Additionally, the CCTV footage from the area was unclear. However, through the interrogation of individuals connected to the complainant and the deceased, and the use of forensic methods, the Crime Branch successfully cracked the case,” said ACP (Crime) Ajay Landge.

The investigation revealed that Kishor Singh Rajput, 30, who initially filed the complaint, had allegedly conspired with two associates — Alisha Dhanprakash Tyagi, 38, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Charanjit Fatehsingh Kaur alias Dimple, 34, from Amritsar, Punjab — to eliminate his wife. The trio is believed to have arranged for two contract killers from outside Maharashtra and paid them ₹6 lakh to carry out the murder.

All three accused were arrested on May 21 at 5:45 PM and produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody till May 27, 2025.

A joint team from Ulwe Police Station and the Crime Branch is now working to track down and apprehend the two contract killers, who are currently on the run.