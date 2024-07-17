Navi Mumbai International Airport Closer to Completion As ILS Trials Begin

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is nearing completion as Instrument Landing System (ILS) trials began on Wednesday with an AAI aircraft. The trials will continue on Thursday. NMIA is jointly developed by Adani Airport and the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

ILS trials ensure the functionality, reliability, and safety of an ILS before regular use at an airport. An official stated that these trials also evaluate the system during poor visibility conditions. "The ILS trials provide accurate guidance to aircraft during approach and landing. They confirm that the system meets international standards and operates correctly in various weather conditions," said the official.

During the trial, a flight crossed over the runway without touching down to check signals and other technical aspects. "The test was conducted by a specialized aircraft equipped with instrumentation to measure the system's accuracy," the official added.

Partial operation of the airport is expected to begin by March or early April 2025.