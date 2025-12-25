Navi Mumbai International Airport Starts Commercial Flights; 15 Departures on Inaugural Day, 40 Expected by January-End

Flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) officially began on Thursday, December 25, 2025, marking a significant milestone for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). On the inaugural day, the airport saw 15 scheduled departures connecting to major domestic destinations. The very first flight, an early-morning service to Hyderabad, took off at 8:40 am, signaling the start of commercial operations. Officials highlighted that the number of daily departures will progressively increase, with plans to reach 40 flights by the end of January 2026, reflecting phased capacity expansion and growing airline schedules.

Commercial Operations and Future Flight Plans

The launch comes after several years of meticulous planning, construction, and development of essential infrastructure. Authorities emphasized that NMIA will play a key role in meeting the rising air travel demand in Mumbai and its surrounding regions. From December 26, 2025, the airport will manage 25 scheduled departures daily, with the expectation that this figure will rise to 40 flights per day by January’s end. A number of domestic carriers have already begun operating services as part of the airport’s initial phase, ensuring a seamless start for passengers and airlines alike.

Passenger Amenities and Security Arrangements

Passengers arriving at the new terminal were greeted by NMIA officials and airline staff, who assisted in ensuring smooth check-ins and boarding processes. Comprehensive security protocols were implemented in compliance with Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) guidelines, safeguarding both travelers and airport personnel. The terminal offers modern passenger facilities, including spacious lounges, efficient check-in counters, and advanced baggage handling systems, providing a comfortable and secure travel experience. Airport authorities confirmed that continuous monitoring and operational support would maintain high standards of service as flight operations expand in the coming months.

About Navi Mumbai International Airport

Situated in Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, NMIA has been developed as a second major aviation hub for the Mumbai region to alleviate congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one of India’s busiest airports. The project is a public-private partnership led by Adani Airport Holdings in collaboration with CIDCO through Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL). In its first phase, the airport is designed to handle 20 million passengers annually, with expansion plans for higher capacity in future phases. The facility has been assigned IATA code NMI and ICAO code VANM.

Regional Connectivity and Economic Impact

Officials stated that the airport’s inauguration is expected to significantly enhance connectivity across Maharashtra and neighboring states. By reducing traffic at Mumbai’s existing airport, NMIA will facilitate smoother domestic travel and support the region’s economic growth and tourism potential. Authorities highlighted that improved flight options and increased passenger capacity will benefit business travelers, holidaymakers, and the logistics sector. The airport is anticipated to become a key driver of regional development, creating employment opportunities and strengthening Maharashtra’s position as a major aviation and economic hub in India.