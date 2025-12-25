Train Fare Hike From Tomorrow: Mumbai–Delhi Train Ticket Prices Increase From December 26 – Check Updated Fares

Train travel between Mumbai and Delhi is set to become marginally costlier from Friday, December 26, as Indian Railways implements a fresh fare revision across the country. This change directly affects passengers on one of India’s busiest rail corridors, frequently used for business, education, and family travel. The fare adjustment applies to both AC and non-AC coaches on Mail and Express trains and marks the second increase in ticket prices within six months. While the hike per kilometre appears minimal, Mumbai–Delhi travellers covering long distances will notice a visible rise in overall ticket costs, especially on popular express and Rajdhani services.

Why Has Indian Railways Increased Train Fares?

The Ministry of Railways stated that the fare revision was introduced to balance rising operational and manpower expenses across the network. Officials noted that Indian Railways has expanded its reach significantly over the past decade, connecting remote regions and enhancing passenger amenities, which has increased financial outgo. Maintaining safety standards, upgrading tracks, and improving onboard services have also added to recurring costs. According to the Railways, the revised pricing structure is expected to generate around Rs 600 crore in additional revenue during the current financial year, which will be utilised to sustain daily operations and support ongoing infrastructure development.

Railway Board Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) Dilip Kumar says, "Indian Railways has decided to implement a new fare structure starting from 26th December 2025. The fares have been rationalized, but no major changes have been made. The previously applicable rates will continue to remain in effect. For ordinary class trains, there is no change for journeys up to 215 kilometers. For ordinary class journeys beyond 215 kilometers, the fare has been increased by one paisa per kilometer. For Mail and Express trains, whether non-AC or AC, the fare has been increased by two paisa per kilometer..."

Delhi: Delhi: Railway Board Executive Director of Information and Publicity (EDIP) Dilip Kumar says, "Indian Railways has decided to implement a new fare structure starting from 26th December 2025. The fares have been rationalized, but no major changes have been made. The… pic.twitter.com/87BSxx7rlC — IANS (@ians_india) December 25, 2025

Also Read: Train Fare Hike From December 26: Long-Distance Travel to Get Slightly Costlier, Suburban Services Exempt - Check Details Inside

Indian Railways Fare Hike: What Has Changed?

As per the revised fare structure:

Passengers travelling up to 500 km in non-AC coaches will pay an additional Rs 10

Mail and Express non-AC class fares have increased by 2 paise per kilometre

AC class fares on Mail and Express trains have also risen by 2 paise per kilometre

Although the increase per kilometre is small, the cumulative impact becomes significant for passengers travelling long distances such as Mumbai to Delhi.

Delhi-Mumbai Train Fare After December 26

The Mumbai–Delhi rail route, covering nearly 1,365 kilometres, remains one of the most heavily used corridors in the country, with over 15 trains operating daily. These include premium services like the Mumbai Central–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani and the Hazrat Nizamuddin–Mumbai Central Rajdhani Express. Following the fare revision, passengers travelling from Mumbai to Delhi will pay more across categories. General class tickets will be costlier by Rs 15, while Mail and Express non-AC passengers will pay Rs 30 extra. AC class travellers on Mail and Express trains will also see a Rs 30 increase per ticket.