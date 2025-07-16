Navi Mumbai International Airport to Operate from 8 AM to 8 PM in Initial Phase: Reports

The first passenger flight from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to take off in September. With nearly 94 per cent of the work completed, the state government has set a deadline of September 30 for the launch of commercial operations, reported PTI. Now as per a report in TOI Navi Mumbai airport will operate for twelve hours (8 am to 8 pm) in the first two months after launch to test the stability of all its processes and systems. The report further adds that implementing twelve-hour operations would enable airport officials to resolve any initial issues before operating at full capacity in winter. Also, this aligns well with the plans and preparedness of all stakeholders. While the flight movements will begin from 8 am the terminal will open for passengers 2-3 hours earlier for check-in.

In the first phase, the airport will be able to handle around 20 million passengers per year. At the current passenger handling capacity, this would translate to around 30 air traffic movements per hour. However, in the initial days, it is likely to handle only 8-10 movements per hour, it is understood. “Around 94 per cent of the airport work is complete and the deadline of September 30 has been set for the launch of commercial operations,” Fadnavis said after reviewing the construction work on Saturday. “This will be the most modern and fully equipped airport in the country and the authorities have been instructed to make the baggage claim system the fastest in the world, “ he said. Over 13,000 workers are currently deployed at the site, and additional manpower will be brought in to meet the timeline. Fadnavis also said that the process of obtaining commercial licences is underway in parallel to ensure smooth operations once inaugurated.

The airport is being developed over 1,160 hectares, with CIDCO executing the pre-development work including river diversion, high-tension power line relocation and land development. The financial closure for the Rs 19,647-crore project was achieved in March 2022, with the State Bank of India sanctioning Rs 12,770 crore. Fadnavis said the airport will also be India's greenest, with 37 MW of green energy powering operations. "All airport vehicles will either be electric or run on alternative fuels. Sustainable aviation fuel will also be used on a large scale," he informed. The state has also focused on connectivity to NMIA, with plans to link the Atal Setu to the Coastal Road by March next year, as well as a proposed elevated corridor from Thane to the airport.

"We are working on connecting the airport from four directions using various modes - suburban rail, metro and water transport - to make it easily accessible," the CM said. He added that arrangements are being made to allow passengers to check in their baggage from other cities, offering a seamless travel experience. Internally, the airport will have travelators and in the second phase, a metro-style train will connect the terminals to eliminate walking or vehicular congestion. "No one will have to walk. The bays will be within 500 metres and travelators will be installed. Planning is being done to ensure efficient passenger movement," he said.Regarding the airport's name, Fadnavis said, "The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre, and both Shinde and I will follow it up with the Prime Minister."