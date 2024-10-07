Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Circle on Sion-Panvel Highway to Undergo Rs 770 Crore Revamp to Ease Traffic Congestion

Kalamboli Circle, a key traffic hub along the Sion-Panvel highway, is set to undergo a major transformation to ease the persistent traffic congestion, following the approval of a ₹770.49 crore infrastructure project by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The Kalamboli Circle is an important junction connecting major roads that lead to Mumbai, Pune, Kalyan, and other national and state highways. This vital link, which handles both freight and passenger traffic, is notorious for daily traffic jams, particularly due to heavy container trucks and vehicles passing through 24 hours a day. The frequent gridlocks have led to significant fuel wastage and delays, with traffic management being a daily challenge for local authorities.

The new development project, spanning 15.53 kilometers, aims to ease the traffic congestion at Kalamboli Junction permanently. The project will include upgrading and expanding the circle to facilitate smoother traffic flow, benefiting both commuters and freight carriers. Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi were instrumental in pushing for the approval of this project, citing its importance in improving transportation efficiency in the region.

Efforts Behind the Approval

MLAs Prashant Thakur and Mahesh Baldi had been actively pursuing this issue with Nitin Gadkari, holding several meetings to discuss solutions for the traffic chaos at Kalamboli Circle. Their consistent efforts have paid off, with the approval of the significant expenditure for the project, which is expected to bring a lasting solution to the area’s traffic woes. The tender process will begin soon, and construction is expected to start shortly after.

In a statement, Thakur expressed his gratitude to Gadkari for greenlighting the project, emphasizing that it will save motorists time and fuel and reduce the burden on local law enforcement.

Impact of Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Kalamboli Circle is expected to face even more traffic pressure once the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) becomes operational. Anticipating this, the expansion project is seen as a crucial step to ensure that the infrastructure can handle the expected increase in traffic. The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), CIDCO, and the National Highway Development Authority have already begun working on road development projects in the vicinity of the NMIA. An international consultant has been appointed to oversee the work, ensuring that the new roads and the upgraded Kalamboli Circle will be capable of supporting the region's growing transportation needs.

This development project is set to improve connectivity across Maharashtra, reducing travel time for both commuters and freight traffic and enhancing the efficiency of the state's transportation network.