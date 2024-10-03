Navi Mumbai: Kalamboli Police Booked 25-Year-Old Man for Allegedly Raping Woman Under Pretext of Marriage

The Kalamboli police have booked a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman under the pretext of marriage. The accused also threatened to circulate intimate photos of their relationship.

A case was registered on Wednesday night after the victim approached the police.

According to the police, the crime took place between September 5, 2023, and September 27, 2024, at a house in Roadpali Village, Kalamboli. "The accused repeatedly assaulted the woman without her consent, promising marriage," said an official from the Kalamboli police station. He added that the accused stopped responding to the woman when she brought up the subject of marriage. The accused has been identified as Sagar Mishra, a resident of Kalamboli.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Kalamboli police have registered a case under sections 69 and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have initiated an investigation.