Navi Mumbai: Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road Work Resumes, Completion Target Set for 2028

The construction of the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, a vital project aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel Highway, has gained momentum once again after a temporary halt during the assembly elections. CIDCO, the project's implementing authority, has committed to completing this Rs 2,100 crore initiative by December 31, 2028, providing a crucial lifeline for commuters in Navi Mumbai.

The project, which has received all necessary environmental and forest clearances, resumed operations on the Kharghar side post-elections. The link road will provide direct connectivity from Taloja Industrial Estate and Panvel to major hubs like Vashi, Turbhe, Juinagar, Nerul, APMC Market, and TTC Industrial Estate, drastically reducing travel time.

Key Features of the Project

Route: The road will stretch 5.49 km from the Sion-Panvel Highway near Juinagar Railway Station to Central Park Junction in Kharghar.

Tunnel Construction: A 1.76 km-long tunnel will be built through Parsik Hill, with four lanes to accommodate heavy commercial vehicles.

Bridge: A 1.5 km bridge will be constructed near Central Park, enhancing the connection to Taloja Jail Road.

Significance for Navi Mumbai

This link road is expected to play a pivotal role in improving transportation efficiency, particularly with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. The project's strategic importance has prompted CIDCO administratin to prioritise its timely execution.

The work had been briefly paused during the assembly elections as per directives, but with construction now back on track, CIDCO is confident of meeting its 2028 deadline.