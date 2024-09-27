Navi Mumbai: Koparkhairane Police Solve 10 Housebreaking Cases, Recover Stolen Jewelry Worth Rs 14 Lakh; Two Arrested

The Koparkhairane police have arrested two individuals, solving at least 10 housebreaking cases, and recovering stolen jewelleries valued at ₹14 lakh. Shockingly, all the break-ins occurred within the jurisdiction of the Koparkhairane police.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Hindi alias Santosh Kumar Napde, a resident of Sector 19, Koparkhairane, and Arjun Somanna Arodge, a rickshaw driver residing in Sector 2, Koparkhairane.

In response to a surge in housebreaking incidents, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone 1 instructed the Koparkhairane police to take swift action. A specialized team was formed, and with the help of informants and technical analysis, the police arrested the two suspects.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the duo had committed at least 10 housebreaking crimes, with six of them registered in 2024 alone. The police were able to recover stolen jewelry worth ₹14 lakh.