Navi Mumbai: Man Forces Minor Girl into Explicit Acts, Shares Video Online

Turbhe police booked a 22-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl and sharing a video of the heinous act on social media.

The accused, identified as Deepu Chaudhary, befriended the victim on a social media platform and subsequently coerced her into performing explicit acts during a video call. He then recorded the incident without the girl's consent and shared the video on multiple social media platforms.

A complaint was filed by the victim's father, leading to the registering of a case against Chaudhary. He has been charged under sections 77 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The incident has sparked outrage and underscores the urgent need to address online child sexual abuse and harassment.