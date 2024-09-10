Navi Mumbai: Massive Python Found at Belapur Police Station, Safely Rescued (Watch Video)

A huge Python was rescued from Belapur Police Station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, September 10. The presence of the reptile caused a stir among the police personnel and the public, prompting immediate action from wildlife experts.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department rushed to the police station to rescue the reptile. The python was found coiled up near the seating chairs inside the police station.