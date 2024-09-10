Navi Mumbai: Massive Python Found at Belapur Police Station, Safely Rescued (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2024 10:30 AM2024-09-10T10:30:38+5:302024-09-10T10:30:54+5:30
A huge Python was rescued from Belapur Police Station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, September 10. The presence of the reptile caused a stir among the police personnel and the public, prompting immediate action from wildlife experts.
A surprising encounter unfolded at Belapur Police Station in Navi Mumbai when a python was spotted on the premises. The reptile was safely rescued by wildlife experts, ensuring the safety of both the animal and the public.#Belapur#Python#NaviMumbai#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/d6dga8gXqu— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 10, 2024
Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department rushed to the police station to rescue the reptile. The python was found coiled up near the seating chairs inside the police station.