Navi Mumbai: Massive Python Found at Belapur Police Station, Safely Rescued (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2024 10:30 AM2024-09-10T10:30:38+5:302024-09-10T10:30:54+5:30

A huge Python was rescued from Belapur Police Station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, September 10. The presence of the reptile caused a stir among the police personnel and the public, prompting immediate action from wildlife experts.

Upon receiving the information, a team from the forest department rushed to the police station to rescue the reptile. The python was found coiled up near the seating chairs inside the police station.

