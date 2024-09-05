Navi Mumbai Metro: CIDCO Announces Fare Cuts on Belapur-Pendhar Metro Corridor—New Rates Effective September 7

Commuters traveling to Kharghar and Taloja have something to celebrate as the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a reduction of up to 33% in Metro ticket fares for the Belapur-Pendhar Metro Corridor. The revised fare structure will take effect from September 7, 2024. Under the new rates, the minimum fare will be Rs. 10, while the maximum will be Rs. 30.

Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, stated, "To ensure more commuters can benefit from the fast and comfortable Metro service, we have reduced the ticket prices. This revised fare structure will benefit both short- and long-distance travelers. I encourage the residents of Navi Mumbai to continue supporting the Metro service and take full advantage of this reduction."

The fare reduction aims to provide relief to commuters on this route. According to the revised rates, tickets will cost Rs. 10 for the first 0-2 km and 2-4 km, Rs. 20 for 4-6 km and 6-8 km, and Rs. 30 for distances beyond 8 km. Previously, the fare from Belapur Terminal to Pendhar was Rs. 40, which has now been reduced to Rs. 30.

Developed by CIDCO under the Navi Mumbai Metro project, the Navi Mumbai Metro Corridor No. 1 from Belapur to Pendhar has significantly improved connectivity to the CBD, Taloja MIDC, and CIDCO housing complexes in Kharghar. Since the Metro services commenced on November 17, 2023, the line has received an overwhelming response from commuters.

Rahul Tawade, a lawyer and resident of Kharghar, welcomed the fare reduction, calling it a "gift during the Ganpati festival." He added, "Many workers use the Metro to travel to Taloja, and Rs. 10 per trip will mean significant savings for them."