Navi Mumbai: MLAs Seek Immediate Engagement with CIDCO Over NAINA Farmers' Issues

After winning the assembly election, Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur and Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi jointly submitted a memorandum to the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, urging the planning agency to address the concerns raised by local farmers in the New Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

The memorandum highlights the ongoing issue of unauthorized construction notices being issued to farmers within the NAINA area. Farmers have been accused of constructing homes on their own land, a situation they argue has resulted in unfair action by CIDCO. Thakur and Baldi emphasized that this approach infringes on the farmers' rights, as they have built homes on their own properties.

Both MLAs, who had previously promised to address issues in NAINA after the elections, called for an immediate meeting with CIDCO to discuss the ongoing concerns. They stressed that CIDCO's aggressive stance toward farmers must end and urged the authorities to adopt a more supportive approach moving forward.

If CIDCO continues to take such actions without considering the farmers' concerns, Thakur and Baldi warned they would be compelled to launch a protest against the CIDCO administration. In their memorandum, the MLAs requested that CIDCO promptly engage with the farmers' representatives to discuss the way forward, ensuring that future development in the NAINA area is transparent and conducted in collaboration with the local community.

The tension between CIDCO and the farming community has escalated, and the MLAs have urged the planning agency to address these concerns before proceeding with any further development in the NAINA region.