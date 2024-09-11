Navi Mumbai: Momentum Grows for Need-Based Construction Regularisation Ahead of State Election

Ahead of the state election, the issue of regularizing need-based constructions within 250 meters of village peripheries has resurfaced. Despite the state government issuing a notification around two years ago to legalize constructions made out of necessity by project-affected people in Navi Mumbai, challenges persist.

A recent joint meeting was held in the Urban Development Department with CIDCO officials and Project Affected Persons (PAPs), facilitated by Thane MP Naresh Mhaske.

“A final draft will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister, paving the way for regularizing thousands of buildings constructed out of necessity due to expanding families,” said Mhaske.

In several villages of Panvel and Uran in Raigad district, local residents built homes out of need, but these constructions have been classified as unauthorized. The state government issued notifications on February 25, 2022, and December 7, 2022, regarding the regularization of these structures. However, despite two years passing, the implementation has faced multiple hurdles for both CIDCO and local residents.

Local representatives and affected villagers have submitted numerous requests and suggestions to the state government and CIDCO. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, MP Mhaske had assured the villagers that resolving this issue would be a priority.

Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, a meeting was organized on September 11, 2024, under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Asim Gupta. Attendees included MP Naresh Mhaske, CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal, Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Vijay Nahata, Shiv Sena District Chief Vijay Chougule, former councilors Shivram Patil and Kishore Patkar, along with local Shiv Sena members and residents.

During the meeting, locals discussed policies for regularizing these constructions and shared suggestions. A proposal will be drafted to ensure the regularization process does not inconvenience local residents. This proposal will be immediately sent to the Chief Minister for final approval.

As per the government's decision, relief will be provided in the charges for regularizing these constructions. The charges are divided into two categories: for constructions up to 200 sqm, residents will pay 30% of the current rate; for constructions between 201 sqm and 500 sqm, the rate will be 60% of the present charge.

Rajeev Mishra, a local activist who had earlier raised concerns about the illegal structures in Digha, criticized the decision as a political move ahead of the upcoming civic elections. “The GR states that need-based constructions must comply with legal provisions such as fire safety and passage regulations mentioned in the MR&TP Act,” Mishra added.