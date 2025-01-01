Navi Mumbai: Mother and Son Found Dead in Kamothe Flat

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 1, 2025): A 70-year-old woman and her 45-year-old son were found dead in their flat at Dreamz Apartment in Sector 6, Kamothe, on Wednesday. The flat was filled with LPG when their bodies were discovered.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra. Around 4 pm, relatives arrived to meet the victims. They knocked on the door but received no response.

The deceased were identified as Geeta Bhushan Jaggi and her son Jitendra. Around 4 pm, relatives arrived to meet the victims. They knocked on the door but received no response.

Police were alerted. They, along with fire brigade personnel, reached the flat and broke open the door. The gas supply pipe knob had been left open. This caused the flat to fill with LPG. Firefighters turned off the gas and later found the victims’ bodies.

According to regional media reports, the police suspect foul play after signs of assault were found on the boy’s body. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the police are investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide and have also started checking the society's CCTV footage as part of their investigation.