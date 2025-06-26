Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Demolishes Illegal Construction in Ghansoli

Ghansoli: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertook a demolition drive in Ghansoli against unauthorized constructions that continued despite official notices. The operation was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and the supervision of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe and Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Dr. Kailas Gaikwad.

According to officials, property owners Sheshnarayan Gupta, Oshilal Garib Oswal, and developer Sonu Bholekumar Gupta were found constructing an RCC ground plus three-storey building at Bachchu Chawl, Dattanagar, Ghansoli village without obtaining prior approval from the civic body. A notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 had been issued, instructing the parties to voluntarily remove the illegal construction. However, the work continued despite the warning.

Following the violation, NMMC initiated a demolition drive involving 6 workers, 2 breakers, a gas cutter, and a JCB machine. The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner and Ward Officer Mr. Uttam Kharat and Junior Engineer Mr. Rohit Thakre, with support from other staff members and the local police force.

NMMC has stated that similar strict actions will continue against unauthorized constructions in the future.