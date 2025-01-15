Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Embarks on Execution of Chief Minister’s 100-Day Action Plan

In a significant move to enhance the quality of life for its residents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has commenced the implementation of the Chief Minister’s ambitious 100-day action plan. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has issued a directive to all departmental heads to ensure that citizen services are delivered efficiently and promptly, aligning with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vision of rapid and impactful governance.

The Commissioner has instructed all departments to prioritise cleanliness in offices, including the systematic disposal of old and unusable materials. Offices and their surroundings are to be meticulously cleaned, while necessary improvements are made to ensure a conducive working environment. Additionally, documents and files are to be organised systematically, with expired records being discarded as per official guidelines.

To improve facilities for employees and visitors, Dr. Shinde has mandated the provision of clean drinking water and well-maintained washrooms in all offices. Waiting areas for visitors will be upgraded, and proper signage will be installed to enhance accessibility and convenience.

Dr. Shinde has emphasised the need for a comprehensive and user-friendly municipal website. The platform is to be kept updated with relevant information, ensuring essential services are available online. The Commissioner highlighted the importance of adhering to the Right to Information Act, 2005, and the Public Service Guarantee Act, 2015, to make the administration transparent and accessible.

The NMMC’s grievance redressal system has been identified as a critical tool for addressing citizen complaints. Dr. Shinde urged departments to promote this system through various media channels and ensure that complaints are resolved swiftly, reducing pending cases to zero.

To foster better interaction with the public, officers have been instructed to reserve fixed hours for citizen visits. The schedule will be prominently displayed, ensuring accessibility. In cases where officers are unavailable, alternative arrangements will be made to attend to visitors.

Public meetings, such as the Democracy Day sessions held on the first Monday of every month, are to be conducted with greater effectiveness. Regional offices will address citizen grievances promptly and inform them of the resolutions. Department heads are expected to conduct regular field visits to subordinate offices, inspecting schools, hospitals, markets, public toilets, and other public facilities to ensure they are citizen-friendly and functioning optimally.

Dr. Shinde reiterated that the administration’s primary goal is to improve the ease of living for citizens. He called on all departments to adopt meticulous planning and a people-centric approach, thereby fostering trust and satisfaction among residents.

The Commissioner’s directives aim to make the NMMC a model of efficient and transparent governance, ensuring that the Chief Minister’s 100-day action plan has a tangible and positive impact on the lives of Navi Mumbai’s residents.