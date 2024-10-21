Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Launches Intelligent Traffic Management System for Real-Time Traffic Updates

In a bid to improve traffic flow and provide real-time updates for drivers and passengers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to launch an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). The first phase of the project will see LED screens installed at 56 of 68 key locations across the city, delivering crucial traffic information.

The NMMC has been taking steps to ease traffic congestion in the city, including concretizing major roads such as the Thane-Belapur Road and upgrading key intersections. These improvements have helped mitigate the issue of potholes, especially on heavily used routes. Additionally, the city has installed CCTV cameras at all traffic signals and intersections, enabling authorities to monitor and penalize signal violations more effectively. Drivers will also receive instructions via sound systems at signals, further aiding in smoother traffic management.

The ITMS, will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), will not cost the municipality as a private contractor will oversee the installation of the LED screens. These screens will provide real-time information about traffic congestion, informing commuters about current traffic conditions, jammed routes, and areas with smooth traffic flow. A few stretches in Navi Mumbai, especially Thane-Belapur Road and Sion-Panvel Highway, see traffic congestion during peak hours and on weekends.

The strategically placed screens will be located at key points, including the Sion-Panvel Highway, major flyovers, and intersections, aiming to enhance the overall travel experience within Navi Mumbai.

Key locations where the LED screens for traffic management will be installed:

Thane-Belapur Road: Digha Naka, Ghansoli, Bharat Bijlee, Rabale MIDC Police Station, Rabale Railway Station, Mahape Junction, Koparkhairane Railway Station, Reliance Silicon, Savita Chemical, Turbhe Railway Station, Turbhe MIDC.

Palm Beach Road: APMC, Satara Plaza, Sanpada Junction, Kesar Solitaire, Palm Beach Residency, Nerul Sector 18, Karave, Seawoods, DPS School, Municipal Headquarters, Sector 11 CBD, Jui Bridge, Mayuresh Square, D-Mart Belapur, Belapur Railway Station.

Vashi-Koparkhairane Road: Vashi Plaza, Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium, Vashi Division Office, Vashi Sector 17, Vashi Sector 29, Shabari Hotel, Ghansoli Entrance.

Mulund-Airoli Road: Airoli Bridge, Airoli Circle, Airoli Junction.

Seawoods Bridge: Nakhwa Chowk, Marine Engineers Institute.

Vashi Station Road: Central One, Kalyan Jewellers, Raghuleela Mall.

Seawoods: Grand Central Mall, Seawoods D-Mart, Akshar Signal.

Nerul: Nerul Railway Station (East and West), Nerul Sector 18.