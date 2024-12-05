Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Restores QR Code Payment Facility for Water Bills Payment

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reactivated the online QR code payment facility for water bill payments within its jurisdiction. This service was previously available but was temporarily disrupted due to technical issues, causing difficulties for residents in making payments via QR codes.

After receiving complaints from citizens, the civic body took prompt action to resolve these technical problems, and as of December 4, 2024, the QR code payment option has been restored for water bill payments.

To use this service, citizens can simply scan the QR code on their water bills using Google Lens. A link will appear on their screen, and by clicking on it, a list of available payment apps will be displayed. By selecting the appropriate app, residents can easily pay their water bills from anywhere, without needing to visit any municipal office.

For further information or assistance, citizens can contact the NMMC Water Supply Department at the toll-free helpline numbers 1800222309 or 1800222310. The Municipal Corporation encourages residents to make use of the convenient online QR code payment facility for their water bill payments.