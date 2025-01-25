Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Seizes Two Dumper Vehicles for Illegal Construction Debris Dumping in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its drive to keep the city clean and beautiful. In a recent action, two dumper vehicles were seized for illegally dumping construction debris near the Women Empowerment Center in Ghansoli.

The flying squad of Zone 2, acting on a complaint received via WhatsApp, took action under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad. The violators have been fined Rs 60,000, with Rs 30,000 levied per vehicle.

The NMMC has reiterated its commitment to maintaining the city’s cleanliness and has urged citizens to dispose of construction and demolition waste only at the designated C&D waste management facility in Turbhe. The civic body also warned that any individuals or organizations found defacing public spaces with debris will face hefty fines and legal action.

Dr. Shinde stressed the importance of community participation in keeping Navi Mumbai clean. “Citizens must ensure proper waste disposal and contribute to preserving the city’s beauty,” he stated.

Residents are encouraged to report complaints or concerns regarding illegal dumping to NMMC’s WhatsApp helpline for immediate action.