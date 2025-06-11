Navi Mumbai: Municipal Corporation’s First Public EV Charging Station Opens at Nerul

Navi Mumbai: Marking World Environment Day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has inaugurated the city’s first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Jewels of Navi Mumbai, near Seawoods Mall in Nerul. The facility, developed with the participation of NMMC, was opened to the public on Thursday and is expected to play a key role in promoting green and sustainable transportation across the city.

The station offers round-the-clock service and is equipped to handle two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers. With fast chargers (CCS2 – 30kW), advance booking through a mobile app, ample parking, and modern fire safety systems, the station aims to make EV charging accessible, safe, and user-friendly. The site also features a quiet environment and a playground, making it a convenient stop for users.

NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said the initiative is a significant step toward encouraging the use of electric vehicles and reducing pollution in the city. He added that a centrally located and affordable EV charging facility will serve as a major incentive for citizens to switch to cleaner mobility options.

The NMMC transport department has urged all electric vehicle owners in Navi Mumbai to make use of this new facility and contribute to the creation of a cleaner and greener urban environment.