Navi Mumbai Murder Case: Accused Dawood Shaikh Sent To Police Custody For 7 Days

Dawood Shaikh - the main accused in the Navi Mumbai Murder Case - has been sent to police custody till August 7. Dawood was arrested from Karnataka on Tuesday morning after being on the run. Dawood Shaikh is accused of stabbing 20-year-old Yashashri Shinde to death and dumping her body on the roadside in Navi Mumbai's Uran area.

He was arrested from his hometown Gulbarga in Karnataka. The police had formed eight teams to launch a manhunt to nab Dawood. A crime branch officer privy to the case, Dawood confessed that he killed Yashashri Shinde as she had rejected advances several years ago and suspected that she was in a relationship with another youth.

The missing complaint of Yashashri was filed by her father late on Thursday. She was found death on the isolated road near a petrol pump at Kotnaka in Uran taluka of Friday evening.