Navi Mumbai: Nigerian National Arrested with MD Powder and Cocaine Worth ₹25.43 Lakhs

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 43-year-old Nigerian national, Ifeunyi Christian Imada, from Taloja after he was found in possession of MD powder and cocaine worth ₹25.43 lakhs. The police have also charged the real estate agent and the property owner for renting the room to him without completing the required C-Form, a registration document for foreign nationals.

Imada was residing in Room No. 206, I.G Residency, Ekatpada, Taloja, Navi Mumbai. On October 8, 2024, Sanjay Kulkar of the Anti-Narcotics Cell received a confidential tip from an informant that Imada was involved in drug trafficking, selling substances like cocaine and MD powder (Mephedrone) from his rented room. Acting on the tip, a raid was conducted under the supervision of Bhausaheb Dhole, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Economic Offenses Wing, Navi Mumbai.

During the raid, the police seized 21.16 grams of MD powder worth ₹4,23,000 and 106.74 grams of cocaine worth ₹21,20,000, totaling a drug haul valued at ₹25,43,000, according to a Crime Branch official.

The estate agent, Gokul Gaikwad from Kharghar, and the property owner have also been charged as co-accused for failing to verify the tenant’s documents and for neglecting to complete the required C-Form formalities.

Imada has been taken into custody, and a case has been registered against him at the Taloja Police Station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), 21(c), and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, along with Section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and Section 5 of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939.

Further investigation is being carried out by the Taloja Police, and Imada has been remanded to police custody until October 14.