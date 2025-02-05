Navi Mumbai: NMMC Conducts Special Cancer Screening Drive on World Cancer Day 2025, 267 Citizens Benefited

Navi Mumbai: In a significant health initiative on World Cancer Day, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Health Department conducted a special cancer screening drive, benefiting 267 residents across the city.

The screenings were held at 14 locations, including Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul and 13 Urban Primary Health Centers. As part of the early cancer detection effort, 128 men and 139 women underwent screenings, emphasizing the importance of timely diagnosis.

Expanding Cancer Care in Navi Mumbai

Since October 11, 2024, the NMMC has been operating 14 Cancer Screening Centers across the city to facilitate early detection and treatment. By January 2025, a total of 17,839 residents—6,764 men and 9,075 women—had availed of these services.

To reduce the need for residents to travel long distances for treatment, the NMMC, in collaboration with TATA ACTREC, launched a 10-bed Daycare Chemotherapy Center at Maa Saheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital, Nerul, on January 17, 2025. So far, eight patients have received treatment, with one patient undergoing chemotherapy today.

Why Early Detection Is Important?

On World Cancer Day, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde urged citizens to prioritise their health and visit the NMMC Cancer Screening Centers if they notice any symptoms or suspect cancer. He emphasized the importance of early detection in improving treatment outcomes.