Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Unauthorised Constructions in Kopar Khairane and Airoli

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiated a crackdown on unauthorised constructions in the Kopar Khairane and Airoli wards. Following repeated non-compliance with notices issued under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the action was undertaken.

This demolition drive was conducted under the directives of NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (Zone 2) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

In the Kopar Khairane area, demolition notices were served to residents, including Pandurang Hari Patil and Lakshmi Pandurang Patil of SS Type, Room No. 907, Sector-4, and Ananda Sakharam Bhilare of SS Type, Room No. 932, Sector-4. Despite being instructed to remove their unauthorized structures, they failed to comply, leading to demolition action.

Additionally, the belongings of homeless individuals residing under the Sector-1 flyover and the railway station underpass in Kopar Khairane were cleared and relocated to a designated dumping site. A total of 32 shanties were removed during this operation—the drive, organized by Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole and Junior Engineer Chandrakant Dhotre.

In Airoli, unauthorised construction activities were identified at House Nos. 1529-1532 in Sector-1/A. The residents had begun constructing an RCC building without obtaining the necessary permissions from the municipal corporation. Despite notices being issued, the construction work continued unabated. On January 14, 2025, the encroachment team partially demolished the unauthorised structures.

The Airoli operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ankush Jadhav, with Junior Engineer Sandeep Mhatre and other officials from the Encroachment Department overseeing the activities. Equipment used included six hammers, three gas cutters, six breakers, and the support of 15 laborers and one supervisor.

The NMMC has reaffirmed its commitment to intensify anti-encroachment operations in the coming days to ensure strict adherence to urban planning and development regulations.