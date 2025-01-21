Navi Mumbai: NMMC Cracks Down on Unauthorised Constructions in Nerul and Koparkhairane

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its anti-encroachment drive following a series of violations despite prior notices. Under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe, the Encroachment Department has taken strict action in the Nerul and Koparkhairane wards.

In the Nerul ward, unauthorised structures came under scrutiny. A shed constructed on open land in front of Terna Hospital was found being used for commercial purposes without proper permission. The shed was removed, and a barbecue van on the premises was towed and deposited at the Koparkhairane dumping ground. Additionally, during an inspection of a property belonging to Bhushan Shankar Mhatre in Sector 20, Nerul, an unauthorised structure was found under construction. Despite a notice issued on January 14, 2024, under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the structure was not voluntarily removed, leading to its demolition by the corporation.

In a parallel operation in Koparkhairane, notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, were served to several property owners for unauthorised constructions in Sector 7. The structures were demolished after the notice period elapsed without compliance.

Further action was taken in the Mahape area against four shopkeepers selling cigarettes and gutkha within 100 meters of school premises, a violation of municipal regulations. Goods from these shops were seized and deposited at the dumping ground.

The NMMC has emphasised that its anti-encroachment measures will continue to be conducted with greater intensity to maintain law and order and ensure proper use of public spaces.