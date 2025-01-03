Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes 10 Illegal Structures Across Airoli, Koparkhairane and Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken decisive action against unauthorized constructions, demolishing 10 illegal structures across Airoli, Koparkhairane, and Belapur divisions. Acting on directives from the Bombay High Court, the encroachment department carried out the demolitions under the supervision of Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and Additional Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe.

In Airoli, unauthorised RCC constructions in Sector-2 at properties B-458, B-459, B-460, C-519, C-520, C-206, and C-207 were demolished. These buildings were being constructed without permission, and notices were issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. Despite the notices, the concerned individuals continued the construction, prompting the partial demolition of these structures. The operation utilized eight breakers, six hammers, three gas cutters, 20 laborers, and one supervisor, and a penalty of Rs1,75,000 was collected from the property owners.

In the Koparkhairane division, action was taken against an unauthorised structure owned by Prabhurao Narasinhrao Jagdankar in Sector-7. A notice under Section 54 of the MRTP Act had been issued, but the construction continued. Following demolition, a penalty of Rs 10,000 was imposed. The operation involved eight laborers, two electronic hammers, one gas cutter, and a pickup van, with support from the local police and officials.

Similarly, in the Belapur ward, unauthorised constructions in Karave village at Sector-36 were targeted. Properties owned by Smita Pramod Bhoir, Punam Kishor Patil, and Bharat Tandel were issued notices under Section 54 of the MRTP Act, while another property owned by Mangesh Vasant Pawar and others in Tricity Palace, Sector-38, received a notice under Section 53(1A). These notices required the owners to voluntarily remove the unauthorized constructions, but they failed to comply. As a result, demolition actions were carried out jointly by NMMC and CIDCO officials.

These operations in Belapur used 15 laborers, one hammer, one gas cutter, and police support. The NMMC emphasized its commitment to addressing illegal constructions and enforcing urban planning regulations, warning that further non-compliance would result in similar stringent actions.