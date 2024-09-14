Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Construction in Airoli Twice Within a Week

The Encroachment Department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a demolition drive targeting an illegal structure in Airoli twice within a week. The civic body had previously issued a notice to the owner, instructing them to remove the unauthorized construction. However, the owner continued with the illegal work.

Sagnath Rama Madhvi was found constructing an RCC structure without NMMC's permission at house number 30, located behind the Fish Market in Diva Village, Sector-9, Airoli, falling under the NMMC's jurisdiction. A notice was issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, by the Airoli ward, directing Madhvi to voluntarily demolish the unauthorized construction. Despite this, the illegal construction continued.

Acting on a High Court order (Writ Petition No. 1591/2023), the NMMC conducted a partial demolition of the terrace.

Earlier, on September 12, under the guidance of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Encroachment Department, the building’s slabs from the first to the fifth floor were demolished. Due to site constraints preventing the use of heavy machinery like Poklen and JCB, the demolition was carried out manually using 6 hammers, 8 breakers, and 12 laborers. Officials and staff from the G Division, Airoli, were also present during the operation.