Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Structure in Koparkhairane’s Bonkode Village

In a major crackdown, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) Encroachment Department demolished an illegal structure in Bonkode village, Koparkhairane, on Tuesday. The building was being constructed without requisite permission from the civic body.

Despite receiving multiple notices from NMMC’s Encroachment Department, the violators failed to halt construction, prompting the civic body to take strict action. The demolition drive was executed under the directive of Dr. Kailas Shinde and the supervision of Dr. Rahul Gethe, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Encroachment), by the Koparkhairane ward office.

Civic officials stated that the structure fell under the jurisdiction of the Koparkhairane ward. Notices were issued to Chhaya Dutta Kirjat and Prabhavati Machhindra Patil under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, for unauthorized constructions.

The demolition operation was carried out in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Prabodhan Mawade, with the support of nine laborers, two electronic hammers, a gas cutter, and a pickup van.

Dr. Rahul Gethe warned that the civic body will intensify its anti-encroachment drives to curb unauthorized constructions across the city.