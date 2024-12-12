Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Illegal Structures in Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Nerul

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) continued its drive against unauthorized constructions on Wednesday, demolishing illegal structures in Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Nerul. Three illegal structures were removed during this operation.

In accordance with orders from the Bombay High Court and under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, action was taken against unauthorized constructions in the Koparkhairane Division. Despite notices issued by the Encroachment Department, the parties involved failed to comply, prompting the demolition drive.

According to the Vashi ward office, unauthorized construction was taking place at Sector 2 by Aftab Zakaria Janvekar and Parvez Zakaria Janvekar, who had not obtained permission from the municipal corporation. A notice under Section 53 1(a) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, was issued, instructing them to voluntarily remove the unauthorized construction. However, they continued with the illegal work.

As a result, a demolition drive was initiated by the Vashi ward office, which partially removed the unauthorized structure. A fine of Rs. 25,000 was also imposed on the offenders. The demolition operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sagar More, with the presence of officers and staff from the Encroachment Department. The drive involved 10 laborers, one electrical hammer, and a JCB machine.

In a similar case, Pawar K.M. and D.P. Pawar were found to be carrying out illegal construction at Sector 15, Koparkhairane. Notices were issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and demolition operations were carried out.

The demolition drive in Koparkhairane was supervised by Assistant Commissioner Sunil Kathole, with police presence ensuring security during the operation.

In Nerul, the NMMC responded to complaints about two unauthorized huts constructed on Forest Department land near Uran Phata, beside Gayatri House. These huts, located within the jurisdiction of NMMC’s B ward, were demolished on December 11, 2024, as part of a comprehensive demolition drive.

The action in Nerul was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rahul Gethe (Encroachment), with support from officers and staff from the Nerul, Vashi and Koparkhaiarne divisions and police security arrangements.