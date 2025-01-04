Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Seven Illegal Structures in Airoli, Nerul and Kopar Khairane

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its drive against unauthorised constructions across Airoli, Kopar Khairane, and Nerul. Acting on the Bombay High Court directives, the Encroachment Department undertook a rigorous demolition drive, targeting seven illegal structures, which were either partially or fully dismantled. The drive was carried out under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and the guidance of Additional Commissioner (Zone 2) Dr. Rahul Gethe.

Despite repeated notices, the individuals responsible for these constructions failed to comply, prompting the authorities to take decisive action.

In the Airoli ward, two structures located at Sector-1, and Sector-03, were identified as unauthorised. The constructions, initiated without approval from the municipal body, were served notices under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. However, the individuals concerned did not voluntarily remove the illegal structures. On January 3, 2025, a demolition operation was carried out, partially dismantling the buildings. A penalty amounting to Rs 2,25,000 was also recovered during this campaign.

In Kopar Khairane, two illegal structures were targeted for partial demolition following similar violations. The properties belonged to Ramprakash Udaynath Dubey and Sunil E. Chaudhary, located in SS Type, Sector-1. Notices had been served to the violators under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, but the unauthorised constructions continued.

In Nerul, unauthorised RCC structures at two sites were identified during inspections. The properties, located at Gharkul Apartments in Sector-02 and another in Sector-10, were found to have constructions measuring approximately 3.80m x 7.70m (G+2) and 3.40m x 6.70m (G+4), respectively. Notices were issued to the owners on October 8, 2024, and December 10, 2024, under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. However, the illegal constructions were not voluntarily removed. The demolition drive conducted on January 3, 2025, saw partial dismantling of the structures.

The NMMC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring adherence to legal and regulatory norms and warned of strict action against those involved in unauthorized constructions. The civic body aims to maintain law and order within its jurisdiction while safeguarding urban planning standards.