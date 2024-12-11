Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolishes Three Under-Construction Illegal Buildings in Nerul

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) carried out a demolition drive in Nerul on Tuesday, targeting unauthorized constructions after a developer failed to respond to notices issued by the NMMC’s Encroachment Department. Three under-construction illegal structures were demolished during the drive.

The operation was conducted under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, with the guidance of Dr. Rahul Gethe, DMC (Encroachment), and in the presence of police personnel.

According to the NMMC, notices were issued to Ramchandra Balaram Thakur (House No. 105), Indira Shriram Dakhne (House No. 0105/0002), and for an unauthorized structure near Balaji Tekdi, Nerulgaon, Nerul, under the MR&TP Act, directing them to remove the illegal constructions. Despite this, the construction continued.

As a result, the civic body, in collaboration with CIDCO, carried out a joint demolition of the three structures. The team, led by Division Officer Jayant Jawadekar, included six officers, 18 laborers, seven breakers, and two gas cutters. Local police, along with security personnel from the Nerul Encroachment Department, assisted in the operation.

The NMMC has emphasized that actions against unauthorized constructions will continue and intensify in the future.