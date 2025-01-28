Navi Mumbai: NMMC Demolition Drive Targets Illegal RCC Buildings and Huts in Airoli and Belapur

The Encroachment Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a demolition drive in Airoli and Belapur, under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and guidance from Additional Commissioner (Zone 2) Dr. Rahul Gethe. This action follows notices issued to individuals involved in unauthorized constructions, who failed to comply and continued illegal activities.

In NMMC's G Ward (Airoli), an unauthorised RCC building was being constructed at Plot No. G-41, Sector-03, without prior municipal approval. The construction persisted despite being served a notice under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966. On January 27, 2025, the encroachment department partially demolished the structure during demolition.

The Airoli demolition drive was executed in the presence of G Division Assistant Commissioner Dr. Ankush Jadhav and Junior Engineer Sandeep Mhatre, with support from the encroachment department staff, police personnel, and a team of 15 laborers, using three hammers, one gas cutter, and three breakers.

Similarly, in Belapur, 22 unauthorised huts near the Uran Phata-Navi Mumbai highway were slated for self-removal by the occupants. Due to non-compliance, joint eviction operations were carried out by the A and B ward offices (Belapur and Nerul), involving officers, 12 laborers, one JCB machine, and police personnel.

NMMC has stated that similar anti-encroachment actions will be intensified to address unauthorised constructions across its jurisdiction.