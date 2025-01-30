Navi Mumbai: NMMC Files Cases Against Illegal Builders in Turbhe

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its crackdown on unauthorised constructions by directly filing cases against property owners. As part of this initiative, cases have been registered at the APMC police station against five individuals from the Turbhe ward, creating a sense of fear among those engaged in illegal construction.

Despite legal provisions allowing criminal action against unauthorised builders, authorities have often focused on demolishing illegal structures rather than prosecuting the culprits. This approach has occasionally led to law and order issues. To address this, the municipal corporation has now decided to take strict legal action against property owners themselves.

In line with this policy, cases have been filed against Gopal Jaggu Chavan from Turbhe Sector 20, Datta Pawar from Turbhe Sector 21, Anwar Shaikh from Sector 21, Meenakshi Sandeep Shedge from Sector 21, and Mahfu Khan from Sector 21. However, in the last one month, the civic body has demolished over hundreds of illegal constructions across its jurisdiction. This move signals a stronger stance by the administration in curbing unauthorized constructions and ensuring stricter enforcement of urban planning regulations.