Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues SOP to Control Air Pollution Following Bombay High Court Order and Protests

Eight months after the Bombay High Court order and following strong pressure from environmentalists and citizens, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to curb noise and air pollution within its jurisdiction.

The SOP mandates weekly inspections of construction sites and outlines punitive actions against developers and contractors.

Numerous construction and redevelopment projects are underway in the NMMC area, often causing noise and air pollution, as well as blasting activities, which have led to frequent complaints from residents and public representatives.

In response to worsening air quality in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) last year, the Bombay High Court issued stringent directives during a suo-motu public interest litigation hearing. On December 11, 2023, the High Court ordered all local authorities to implement measures to reduce air pollution across the MMR.

To find a permanent solution to noise and air pollution, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde formed a committee of experts on April 24, 2023. This committee, chaired by Additional Commissioner Shirish Aradwad, was tasked with developing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

After multiple meetings, the committee prepared an SOP for construction permit holders, developers, and contractors within the NMMC area. The SOP outlines precautions to be taken during excavation and blasting for multi-level basements, as well as measures to control noise and air pollution. A proposal for punitive actions against violators is part of the SOP approved by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Shinde on July 26, 2024. The SOP received final approval on August 1, 2024.

As part of the SOP, a task force has been established to monitor ongoing construction projects. “According to this circular, local ward officers are required to conduct at least one physical inspection per week at all project sites with ongoing excavation or construction until the foundation work is completed. An updated report must be submitted to the Deputy Director of Town Planning,” stated a senior civic official.

The official added that if any parties are found violating the terms and conditions of their construction projects, legal action will be taken against the construction permit holder, with prior permission from the Commissioner. This will be under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, and the provisions outlined in the circular.

To mitigate noise and air pollution from construction projects and prevent inconvenience and potential accidents, the Municipal Corporation is implementing strict measures. A detailed circular is available on the NMMC website at www.nmmc.gov.in for reference.