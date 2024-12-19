Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues SOP to Tackle Noise and Air Pollution From Construction Activities; Check Details

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has taken steps to address increasing noise and air pollution complaints caused by ongoing construction and redevelopment projects in its jurisdiction. The move comes after directives from the Mumbai High Court in Suo Moto Public Interest Litigation, emphasizing the need for measures to curb air pollution.

To ensure compliance, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde constituted a committee of experts under the chairmanship of Additional Commissioner 2 early this year. The committee has formulated a "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)" outlining guidelines for developers and contractors to mitigate noise and air pollution during construction, excavation, and blasting activities, particularly for projects with multiple basement levels.

The SOP also includes provisions for penalties in cases of violations, which the commissioner approved on July 26, 2024. Subsequently, a circular detailing these guidelines and penalties was issued on August 1, 2024.

A special task force has been appointed to ensure strict enforcement. Officers from relevant departments are required to conduct weekly inspections of construction sites and submit reports to the Assistant Director of Town Planning. In case of violations, the NMMC will initiate legal action under the MRTP Act, 1966, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949.

The NMMC has also urged developers and citizens to comply with the new SOP to prevent inconvenience to residents and minimize the risk of accidents at construction sites. The detailed circular is available on the NMMC's official website (www.nmmc.gov.in) for reference.

This proactive approach by the NMMC aims to strike a balance between urban development and environmental sustainability, ensuring a better quality of life for Navi Mumbai residents.