Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches 15-Day Deep Cleaning Drive to Combat Dust Pollution

To improve Navi Mumbai's ranking in the cleanliness survey and tackle dust pollution, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a 15-day special Deep Cleaning Drive. Starting on December 30, the campaign is focused on thoroughly cleaning main roads and footpaths, addressing the accumulation of dust and debris.

The initiative, which runs until January 13, has been meticulously planned to ensure comprehensive coverage across all wards. Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, along with Deputy Commissioners Dr. Ajay Gadade and Santosh Warule, is supervising the drive.

The campaign aims to enhance cleanliness standards and air quality in the city by targeting key areas and employing both manual labor and advanced machinery.

The drive involves the manual removal of hardened soil from roadsides and footpaths, followed by road cleaning with advanced fogger machines. Treated water from municipal sewage treatment plants is being used to save potable water, ensuring an eco-friendly approach. By reducing airborne dust particles, the campaign seeks to significantly improve the air quality in Navi Mumbai, providing residents with a healthier environment.

Each day of the drive focuses on specific roads and areas, ensuring comprehensive cleaning across all eight municipal wards. For instance, on December 30, areas like Amra Marg at Uran Phata in the Belapur ward and T Junction to Diva Circle in the Airoli ward were cleaned. Similarly, January 1 saw activities at the Jewel of Navi Mumbai Road and areas near D-Mart in Turbhe. The drive continues with scheduled cleanups of major roads and public spaces until January 13.

The campaign not only targets the visible cleanliness of roads but also aims to create a sustainable impact by reducing dust pollution. The meticulous cleaning process involves a combination of manual labor and mechanical equipment, ensuring thorough removal of accumulated dust and debris. This effort aligns with the city's vision of maintaining its reputation as one of the cleanest cities in India.

The NMMC has appealed to citizens for active participation in maintaining cleanliness. Residents are encouraged to segregate waste at home, properly dispose of it in municipal vehicles, avoid littering in public places, and refrain from using plastic bags and single-use plastics. The collective effort of the administration and citizens is expected to make Navi Mumbai cleaner, greener, and more beautiful.

This 15-day initiative reflects the city's commitment to improving both its cleanliness standards and the overall quality of life for its residents.