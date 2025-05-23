Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Door-to-Door Property Tax Bill Distribution with SHG Women's Help

Navi Mumbai: In a citizen-friendly initiative to improve convenience and promote digital governance, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a door-to-door distribution drive for property tax bills for the financial year 2025-26. The civic body has roped in women from registered Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to carry out this task across residential areas of the city.

According to NMMC Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde, this initiative not only enhances service delivery but also provides livelihood opportunities to women in the SHG network. These women representatives have been issued temporary identification cards by the Corporation and are authorized to visit housing societies, government colonies, and private residences to distribute the bills and collect updated contact details from property owners.

Dr. Shinde urged citizens to cooperate fully with the SHG workers and provide their complete name, active mobile number, and email address for digital records. “This information will be integrated into NMMC’s digital system, enabling residents to receive property tax notifications, reminders, and payment links directly on their mobile devices in the future,” he said.

The SHG representatives, functioning as part-time agents of the NMMC, are tasked with ensuring the timely delivery of tax bills and updating the Corporation’s records. Citizens are requested to extend them respect and assistance during this process.

Dr. Shinde emphasized that this drive is a step towards ensuring that property tax-related services become completely accessible online, eliminating the need for citizens to visit municipal offices physically. “Through this digital push, NMMC aims to provide seamless, efficient, and citizen-centric services,” he added.