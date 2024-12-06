Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches PG Medical Institute, Admits First Student

The Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS) under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has officially commenced admissions for its postgraduate program. The first student has been admitted to the Gynecology (OB-GYN) department through the State Common Entrance Test Cell (State CET), marking the institute's academic commencement.

According to senior civic officials, additional students will join through the ongoing admission process, enabling the institute to operate at full capacity. “This development will empower NMMC to provide better quality healthcare services to Navi Mumbai residents, significantly strengthening its healthcare system,” said Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Kailas Shinde.

NMMC secured various approvals from the Central and State Governments to establish its own Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science. In September, the National Medical Commission (NMC) also approved.

NMC initially approved 17 seats for the NMMC Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science across four specialties: Medicine (3 seats), Orthopedics (2 seats), Gynecology (8 seats), and Pediatrics (4 seats). Now, NMMC’s PGIMS has received approval for a fifth specialty—Surgery, with 4 seats allocated. Additionally, one more seat has been approved for the Medicine department, increasing its capacity to 4 seats (3 previously approved + 1 newly added). This means NMMC has received approval for all 22 requested seats across five specialties.

To establish the Postgraduate Medical Education Institute, NMMC has equipped its public hospitals in Vashi and Nerul with the necessary infrastructure. Moreover, a Dean, Professors, Associate Professors, and the required staff have been appointed.

This institute will enable MBBS doctors to pursue higher education, while their expertise will be utilized for treating patients in NMMC hospitals. This initiative aims to introduce super-specialty services such as Medical Intensive Care, Pediatric Intensive Care, and Emergency and Trauma Services in municipal hospitals. Consequently, it will enhance the capabilities of NMMC's healthcare system and provide Navi Mumbai residents with superior-quality healthcare services at municipal hospitals.