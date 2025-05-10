Navi Mumbai: NMMC Mandates Dog Licenses for Pet Owners Under New Regulation

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has rolled out a new regulation requiring all pet dog owners to obtain a dog license. This move comes under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, and aims to regulate pet ownership within the city.

The NMMC has implemented the "NMMC Dog Tax Regulation 1993," which is backed by Government Resolution No. NMC 1692/410/CR48/92 Navi-20, dated May 28, 1993. Under this regulation, all dog owners are legally obligated to secure a valid dog license.

To facilitate the process, the NMMC has set up an online application system. Pet owners can now visit the official website www.nmmc.gov.in, navigate to the 'Citizen Services' section, and apply for their dog's license through the Health Department’s portal.

This regulation is mandatory for all pet dog owners in Navi Mumbai. Those found without a valid license will face strict penal actions.

"The NMMC urges all pet owners to comply with this new requirement promptly to avoid fines and legal issues," stated an official from the corporation.