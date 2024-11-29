Navi Mumbai: NMMC Mandates Structural Audits for 30+ Year-Old Buildings to Prevent Disasters

To prevent disasters such as building collapses or multiple-floor failures, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has mandated structural audits for all buildings over 30 years old. These audits must be performed by construction or structural engineers registered with the NMMC.

A survey has been conducted for the years 2024-25 to identify dangerous buildings within the jurisdiction of NMMC. Based on the survey, 527 buildings have been declared dangerous under Section 264, Sub-sections (1), (2), (3), and (4) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Mandatory Structural Audit

As per Section 265(A) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it is mandatory to conduct a Structural Audit for buildings that have been in use for more than 30 years. The audit must be carried out by a registered construction engineer or structural engineer listed with NMMC.

The calculation of the 30 years begins from the date when the building was first occupied or when an occupancy certificate (full or partial) was issued, whichever is applicable. The appointed structural engineer must certify that any recommended repairs have been completed and that the building is in a stable condition. This certificate must be submitted to NMMC.

Penalty for Non-compliance

Institutions, owners, or occupants who fail to comply with the structural audit requirement will face a penalty of either Rs25,000 or an amount equivalent to the annual property tax of the said property, whichever is higher. This provision is included under Section 398(A) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

Structural Engineer List and Deadline

NMMC has published a list of approved structural engineers on its website, www.nmmc.gov.in. Buildings older than 30 years old must complete their structural audit and submit the report to the concerned Assistant Commissioner, Ward Officer, or Assistant Director of Town Planning, NMMC, before March 31, 2025.

Appeal to Residents

The NMMC has urged residents to stop using or residing in buildings or houses that are declared dangerous, as their use may lead to loss of life and property. It has cleared that it will not be held responsible for any unfortunate incidents resulting from continued usage of such buildings, and the liability will rest entirely with the concerned parties.