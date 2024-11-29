Navi Mumbai: NMMC Reaches 1.28 Lakh Citizens with Malaria and Dengue Awareness Campaign

Over the past four and a half months, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has reached more than 1.28 lakh citizens to educate them about malaria and dengue prevention. During this period, the civic body collected 11,644 blood samples through 290 public awareness camps organized across its jurisdiction.

These camps, held in 26 Urban Primary Health Center (UPHC) areas, have received a positive response. “As part of the awareness program, the civic body organized camps on Thursday at all 26 UPHCs across the NMMC area. The camps were attended by 13,533 citizens, and 1,312 blood samples were collected,” said an official from NMMC’s Health Department.

Awareness Initiatives

At these camps, citizens were shown live models demonstrating the breeding sites of Anopheles and Aedes mosquitoes. Potential mosquito breeding areas within and around homes were highlighted, and live mosquito larvae were displayed to educate residents. Guidance was provided on the following preventive measures:

Covering water storage drums with materials like scarves, dhotis, or sarees

Sealing water storage tanks and cleaning them weekly to keep them dry.

Disposing of scrap materials and old tires.

Ensuring that water does not accumulate on roofs covered with plastic sheets or tarpaulin.

Consulting a doctor immediately if fever occurs.

Geographic and Seasonal Challenges

Navi Mumbai’s geographical layout, including creekside and marshy areas near residential zones, creates an environment conducive to an increased density of Culex mosquitoes during the winter season. This results in higher mosquito infestation complaints from residents in these areas.

Fumigation Drives

To address the mosquito problem, the NMMC has intensified its fumigation efforts from November 25, 2024, to February 22, 2025, following the Commissioner’s directives. In addition to the regular morning fumigation of closed drains, evening fumigation has been introduced. Morning fumigation occurs weekly in designated areas with closed drains, while evening fumigation targets village areas, slums, and housing societies, with a focus on meter rooms and staircases every fortnight.

Consistent Efforts Since August

These awareness camps and fumigation drives have been ongoing since August and have received continuous, encouraging participation from citizens.