Navi Mumbai: NMMC Reports 205 Trees Uprooted Due to Monsoon Winds and Heavy Rains

Since the onset of the monsoon, around 205 trees have been uprooted due to heavy winds and rainfall in Navi Mumbai, as revealed in a recent Tree Authority meeting. This high number of fallen trees has prompted the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to reconsider its tree-planting strategy.

During the meeting, it was decided that certain species known for their susceptibility to storm damage, such as Subabhul, Gulmohar, Rain Tree, Okasia, Vilayati Tamarind, Nilgiri, and others, will no longer be planted. Instead, the focus will be on more resilient species, including Peepal, Peltophorum, Ashoka, Mango, Jambhul, Okra, Suru, Kanchan, Neem, Cycus, Wad, Karanj, Umber, and Almond.

The meeting also included a presentation of the tree census report, which shows Navi Mumbai has 15,28,779 trees, with 11,43,937 being indigenous and 3,84,842 non-indigenous. The city is home to approximately 1,638 heritage trees. Ghansoli ward has the highest tree density, while Turbhe ward has the lowest.

Municipal Commissioner and Tree Authority Chairman Dr. Kailash Shinde has called for increased tree density through large-scale plantation efforts in each ward. Additionally, a strategic decision regarding the relocation of trees was made, with the appointment of arborists and mandatory relocation based on inspection reports. For tree removal or relocation due to development work, reports detailing species and age will be required before making decisions. Dr. Shinde emphasized preferring tree relocation over felling to protect the environment.