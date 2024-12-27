Navi Mumbai: NMMC Restores Holding Ponds to Prevent Flooding

In an important step to mitigate monsoon flooding, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified efforts to rejuvenate the city's holding ponds, crucial for water management during high tides and heavy rainfall. These ponds, originally designed by CIDCO using Dutch techniques, play a pivotal role in preventing waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Navi Mumbai.

NMMC has collaborated with IIT Mumbai and the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary for detailed technical reports to guide the restoration while preserving the marine ecosystem.

With 11 holding ponds established across Belapur, Sanpada, Vashi, Kopar Khairane, and Airoli, several have seen a decline in capacity due to years of silt deposition and mangrove overgrowth. This reduced capacity has led to frequent flooding in urban pockets during extreme weather events, highlighting the urgent need for desilting and restoration.

The issue gained attention during the heavy rainfall on July 21, 2024, when high tides combined with torrential rains caused waterlogging in several areas. NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde promptly visited affected locations, directed relief efforts, and initiated investigations to address recurring challenges.

Following site inspections, a specialised advisory committee, chaired by IIT Mumbai expert Prof. V. Jyoti Prakash and including CIDCO officials, was constituted on August 16, 2024. This committee is tasked with formulating actionable strategies to restore the ponds' water retention capacity. Under the commissioner’s leadership, three committee meetings have been held to expedite the process.

Additionally, collaboration with IIT Mumbai and the Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary has resulted in detailed technical reports to guide the restoration while preserving the marine ecosystem. The NMMC has appointed technical consultants to ensure a scientific and efficient approach to the task.

"Restoring the holding ponds is critical not only for flood prevention but also for maintaining ecological balance," said Dr. Shinde, emphasizing that the desilting process is being closely monitored and aligned with the directives of the Hon'ble High Court, Mumbai.

NMMC’s time-bound action plan aims to restore the ponds to their original capacity, ensuring Navi Mumbai’s resilience against monsoon challenges.