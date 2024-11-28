Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Anti-Plastic Drive Nets Rs1.6 Lakh in Fines, 62 Kg of Banned Plastics Seized

To turn the vision of a "Plastic-Free Navi Mumbai" into reality, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is not only raising public awareness about avoiding single-use plastics but is also taking strict action against those found violating the ban. In a recent anti-plastic drive, the civic body confiscated 62.1 kilograms of banned plastic worth ₹1.6 lakh across its jurisdiction.

Under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, the drive began ahead of Diwali. In November alone, actions were taken against 25 shops and establishments, resulting in fines amounting to ₹1.6 lakh and the seizure of significant quantities of single-use plastic.

In Belapur ward, the civic body took action against 18 shops and establishments, imposing fines totaling ₹1.25 lakh and confiscating 42 kilograms of single-use plastic. In Nerul ward, one shop was fined ₹5,000 for using single-use plastic bags, with 1.5 kilograms of plastic seized during the operation. Similar actions were carried out in Vashi and Koparkhairane wards.

“The flying squad in Zone 1 seized 15 kilograms of plastic and imposed a ₹5,000 fine. In Zone 2, the squad took action against three shopkeepers, confiscating 2.1 kilograms of plastic and collecting ₹15,000 in fines,” an NMMC official stated.

In total, the November anti-plastic drive resulted in ₹1.6 lakh in fines and the seizure of 62.1 kilograms of banned plastic materials across the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.

Appeal to Citizens

Recognizing plastic's detrimental impact on the environment and human health, the NMMC urges citizens to completely eliminate plastic bags and single-use plastics from their daily lives. Commissioner Dr. Shinde called on residents to maintain Navi Mumbai’s reputation as a clean, beautiful, and environmentally friendly city.