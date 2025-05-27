Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s Cancer Screening Drive Reaches Over 600 Residents

Navi Mumbai – A total of 627 citizens from Navi Mumbai benefited from cancer screening services provided through a special mobile van under the National Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) Screening Program. The initiative, conducted from May 21 to May 24, 2025, was organized by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra.

The NCD screening program targets individuals above the age of 30 and includes tests for high blood pressure, diabetes, oral cancer, breast cancer, and cervical cancer. As part of this program, a cancer screening van was deployed to various locations across Navi Mumbai to facilitate early detection and health awareness. Suspected cases were referred to the Public Hospital in Nerul for further examination.

The campaign was carried out under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and coordinated by the municipal health department. Screenings were held across four health center jurisdictions and overseen by Medical Health Officer Dr. Prashant Jawade.

On May 21, the van was stationed at Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli, where 91 citizens underwent screening. Of these, 78 were tested for oral cancer, 58 for breast cancer, and 45 for cervical cancer. Medical officers Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, Dr. Ravindra Mhatre, and Dr. Sachin Chitnis supervised the process.

On May 22, the mobile van visited Shramik Nagar in Pawane, where 185 citizens availed of the service. All were screened for oral cancer, while 92 underwent breast cancer tests and 40 were tested for cervical cancer. The screening was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui and Dr. Vandana Narayane.

The following day, on May 23, the camp was held at Gavdevi Maidan in Juhugaon. A total of 155 citizens were screened, including 155 for oral cancer, 56 for breast cancer, and 36 for cervical cancer. Medical officers Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui and Vidya Verma were present for the check-ups.

The final day of the campaign, May 24, saw 196 citizens screened at Matoshree Minatai Thackeray Hospital in Nerul. Among them, 113 were tested for oral cancer, 83 for breast cancer, and 56 for cervical cancer. Medical officers Dr. Prashant Jawade, Dr. Ashfaq Siddiqui, Dr. Uddhav Khilare, and Dr. Suresh Patil were present on-site to conduct the screenings.

Overall, this special cancer screening initiative ensured early detection opportunities for hundreds of citizens and reinforced the commitment of NMMC and the state government toward public health and preventive care.